Lakers News: Marc Gasol Will Still Play Ball, But Not Where You Expect

When Marc Gasol was contemplating his future, there were reports that the three time NBA All-Star was going to retire if he didn’t come back to continue his career in NBA. He had a tumultuous season with the Lakers, specifically when Andre Drummond was acquired and Gasol’s role became much more inconsistent.

Since being traded from the Lakers several days ago, there were rumors he could be rejoining his former European teams, Barcelona and Girona.

FC Barcelona is a powerhouse in the Euroleague and Liga ACB, the top professional basketball league in Spain. Basquet Girona is currently in LEB Oro, the second tier Spanish League. Gasol founded Girona in 2014, and is still the owner of the team.

According to L’Esportiu de Catalunya, the 2019 NBA champion is expected to sign with Girona, after being seen spectating the team’s recent game.

Now 36, the former defensive player of the year will likely finish his twilight years playing close to family and friends. Gasol has career averages in the NBA of 14 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 48% shooting over 13 seasons with Memphis, Toronto, and Los Angeles.