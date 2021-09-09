Lakers News: Michael Jordan Says He Studied LeBron James and Could Exploit Flaws In His Game

The conversation over who is the greatest of all time rages on and will apparently rage on until the end of time. Most people believe Michael Jordan to be the greatest to ever play the game. As the career of LeBron James has progressed, his name has floated into the conversation, as well.

Michael Jordan, in an article from ESPN in 2013, confessed to studying LeBron James and said what he would do to slow him down.

“I study him [LeBron James]. When LeBron goes right, he usually drives; when he goes left, he usually shoots a jumper. It has to do with his mechanics and how he loads the ball for release. So, if I have to guard him, I’m gonna push him left 9 out 10 times. If he goes right he’s going to the hole and I can’t stop him. So, I ain’t letting him go right.”

Pretty good strategy from Michael Jordan. It is eerily similar to the Jordan Rules the Detroit Pistons used against Michael Jordan in the last few years of the 80's. The other reason it seems familiar, is because once Michael Jordan got physically stronger and had a little bit of help, the Jordan Rules no longer applied.

This quote is from 2013. The MJ "LeBron rules" probably no longer apply. LeBron is arguably a way better shooter than he was in 2013. LeBron's mid game and post game are stronger due to the work he put in to keep his game in tip-top shape as he's aged.

Like any all-time great, LeBron James has learned to grow his game. Who knows if Michael Jordan's game plan would even work in 2021. Besides, Russell Wesbtrook, Anthony Davis, and even Carmelo Anthony are going to be waiting to help him out.