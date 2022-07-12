Skip to main content
Lakers News: NBA Veteran Raja Bell Slams Russell Westbrook Detractors

NBA veteran Raja Bell came to Lakers guard Russell Westbrook's defense in a recent podcast on The Ringer.

Russell Westbrook's first season as a Laker was far from a fairytale. From fans openly heckling Russ with the "Westbrick" nickname to blaming Frank Vogel for his rough season during his incendiary exit interview, the former league MVP's first season in LA was a borderline disaster. 

His struggle of season, and how he handled it publicly with the media, led to plenty of criticism, but longtime NBA player Raja Bell will not stand for the Westbrook hate. Bell provided his take in a recent episode of Real Ones on The Ringer.

"He didn't fit, I'm not saying that he did. I'm not saying that he should be a Laker, I'm not saying that he's the answer anywhere in particular. I'm simply saying, I just don't under this level of hate. Do you know how many dudes out there are inefficient, like c'mon bro, they're scattered across the landscape of the NBA, and don't nobody get the hate that that cat gets."

Bell discussed how Westbrook's numbers were "pretty much the same" as to his numbers in the past, which from a shot making percentage, isn't inaccurate. His 44.4% field-goal percentage was slightly above his career average (43.8%), as was his three-point percentage of 29.8% (30.5% career average).

The former NBA wing, who made his name as a member of the Steve Nash-era Suns, condemned media members for the constant disparaging of Westbrook's game.

"I don't understand why Russ gets so much hate. I don't! Like I don't understand why he gets so much hate. Like real levels of vitriol hate. I hear the clowns talking about him on T.V. and the radio and [expletive], and I'm like, 'Yo, slow me down dog'".

Recently, much of the talk about Westbrook has centered around a potential Kyrie Irving trade that would send Westbrook either to Brooklyn or a third team.

