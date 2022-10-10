It appears that LeBron James is no longer the sole member of the James family to be inked to Nike.

Nick DePaula of ESPN reports that LeBron's 18-year-old son LeBron "Bronny" James Jr., a senior at Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, has been signed to a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal with the sportswear giant. DePaula notes that Bronny is one of five amateur hoopers that is signing an NIL contract with Nike.

It makes sense that Bronny, a 6'3" point guard currently projected to be a low first-round/high second-round pick in his draft class, would head in this direction, considering that, you know, Nike has a whole building named after his dad.

DePaula reveals that Nike has also signed Bronny's Sierra Canyon High School teammate Juju Watkins, All-American First Team Iowa point guard Caitlin Clark, Naismith Trophy finalist Stanford guard Haley Jones, plus 6'3" guard D.J. Wagner, who like the Sierra Canyon pair is still in high school at Camden High School in New Jersey. Wagner could be the first-ever third-generation NBA player: he is the son of James's former Cavaliers teammate Dajuan Wagner and grandson of former 1987-88 Showtime Laker shooting Milt Wagner.

Nike released a statement commending Bronny and the other four amateur ballers:

"Each athlete is recognized as a player who is paving the way for the next generation on and off the court... These athletes push Nike to think about new ways the game can break barriers, bring people together, build community and shape the future."

Nike's plan with these newly rostered athletes is to develop campaigns around "community efforts" local to their respective hometowns.

At the earliest, Bronny could be an NBA pro for the 2024-25 NBA season, when his father will turn 40. It has been suggested he may linger in college or the G League beyond just the one minimum season however, to improve as a prospect.