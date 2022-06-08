Lakers News: Phil Handy Accepts Assistant Role on Darvin Ham's Staff

Darvin Ham is moving quickly on assembling his coaching staff. Yesterday, reports surfaced that the Lakers new head coach had informed David Fizdale, John Lucas III, and Mike Penberthy that their services as no longer required as assistants. Shortly after, Yahoo Sports Chris Haynes reported that Phil Handy has accepted a role on Ham's staff.

Handy is known as a strong developmental coach and has been with the team since 2019. Handy would be the lone holdover from Vogel's staff either. ESPN's Dave McMenamin and Adrian Wojnarowski also confirmed that Quinton Crawford will remain on the bench for the Lakers.

Based on Ham's comments during his introductory press conference, it sounds like the coaching staff will collaborate on all aspects of the team.

"Where I come from the last nine years, we did everything. We did player development. We did scouting. I had to step in as the head coach on a few occasions. But it was a team. It wasn't coordinators on either side of the ball. We all pitched in on all aspects of our team basketball offensively and defensively. So, I'm looking to build that similar type of staff."

The new Lakers head coach also spelled out what he's looking for in his assistant coaches.

"I like coaches that like to roll up their sleeves and are able to get out there."

Ham will fill out his coaching staff in the coming weeks and despite first being reported on Monday, the Lakers still haven't officially signed Rasheed Wallace as an assistant coach.