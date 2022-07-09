Skip to main content
Lakers News: Popular NBA Account Highlights Mind-Bending LeBron James Statistic

Lakers superstar LeBron James continues to make jaws drop with ageless statistic as he enters his 20th season.

When LeBron James' career ultimately comes to an end, he will undoubtably go down as one of the greatest basketball players of all time. The Lakers signed LeBron in the summer of 2018 with many expecting some decline, but that was far from reality. 

Just one year after signing LeBron and trading for star big man Anthony Davis, the Lakers went on to win their 17th championship in 2020. What might be even more amazing than LeBron winning his 4th championship in the process would be his continued high level of play. 

According to a recent poll created by StatMuse, since LeBron's rookie season on the Cavaliers, his stat averages have remained virtually the same. LeBron averaged 28 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists with a true shooting percentage of 56%. On the Lakers, LeBron has averaged 27 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists with a true shooting percentage of 60%. 

LeBron now enters his 20th season and still plays the same, and arguably better, than he did when he first entered the league. His days should have been numbered, but the stats don't lie as we continue to witness one of the greatest athletes ever. 

In the past LeBron has mentioned wanting to play with his son, Bronny James, who is entering his final season of high school basketball. People were once skeptical, but upon recently being asked this year. His thoughts remain the same

"That's the plan! God Willing." -LeBron James 

It's more likely now than ever that his plans will remain intact. 

