    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Lakers News: Ray Allen Gives His Thoughts on the Upcoming Season

    Lakers News: Ray Allen Gives His Thoughts on the Upcoming Season

    Ray Allen sure knows what it takes to win an NBA title.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Two-time NBA champion Ray Allen is considered to be one of the purest three-point shooters that our game has ever seen. He finished shooting the three-ball at a 40% rate. He still holds the title for most three pointers made (2,973), but Stephen Curry is closing in fast. Curry is on track to be the all-time leader before midway of this upcoming season.

    Allen is also one of the few stars who managed to lead his teams (Milwaukee and Seattle) as the No. 1 option, then transition into sharing the spotlight in Boston, and then as a role player in Miami.

    He recently sat down with Mackenzie Salmon of USA Today and gave his thoughts on if the Lakers had enough firepower to win the title this season.

    “When you look at their roster, in a playoff situation, how well they mesh together, the five [starters] of them, and what their bench looks like. Down the stretch, bench points are huge. When you see guys that can come in and spell minutes for the starters. At some point during the year, someone else that is not their best three players are gonna have to win a game for them. That’s what it takes for championship teams to win.”

    As much talent as the Lakers have on paper, an NBA veteran like Ray Allen understands the pedigree for winning a title comes down to how the role players contribute. The Lakers have countless guys that are hungry to help LeBron James and Anthony Davis win a title. Consistency will be a common theme in terms of how well role guys can step up.

    Jesus Shuttlesworth knows a thing or two about playing as a role player in South Beach. His three pointer to force overtime in Game 6 of the Finals is considered one of the greatest hits in all of NBA Finals history.

    ray-allen
    News

    Lakers News: Ray Allen Gives His Thoughts on the Upcoming Season

    1 minute ago
    frankvogel
    News

    Lakers News: Frank Vogel’s Thoughts on the Winless Preseason

    2 hours ago
    lebron-ad-westbrook
    News

    Lakers News: NBA Scout Doubts the Lakers Can Succeed

    4 hours ago
    lebron-otto
    News

    Lakers News: FiveThirtyEight Projections Show Lakers Playoff Chances in Jeopardy

    7 hours ago
    Westbrook
    News

    Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Exchanges Words with a Fan Sitting Courtside

    19 hours ago
    ADbron
    News

    Lakers News: LA Finalizes Roster and Makes Cuts

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_16195155
    News

    Lakers News: LeBron James Encouraged By LA's Chemistry on the Floor

    Oct 15, 2021
    USATSI_16954954
    News

    Lakers News: Lakers Lose Again, Fans Still Not Overly Worried

    Oct 15, 2021