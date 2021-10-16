Lakers News: Ray Allen Gives His Thoughts on the Upcoming Season

Two-time NBA champion Ray Allen is considered to be one of the purest three-point shooters that our game has ever seen. He finished shooting the three-ball at a 40% rate. He still holds the title for most three pointers made (2,973), but Stephen Curry is closing in fast. Curry is on track to be the all-time leader before midway of this upcoming season.

Allen is also one of the few stars who managed to lead his teams (Milwaukee and Seattle) as the No. 1 option, then transition into sharing the spotlight in Boston, and then as a role player in Miami.

He recently sat down with Mackenzie Salmon of USA Today and gave his thoughts on if the Lakers had enough firepower to win the title this season.

“When you look at their roster, in a playoff situation, how well they mesh together, the five [starters] of them, and what their bench looks like. Down the stretch, bench points are huge. When you see guys that can come in and spell minutes for the starters. At some point during the year, someone else that is not their best three players are gonna have to win a game for them. That’s what it takes for championship teams to win.”

As much talent as the Lakers have on paper, an NBA veteran like Ray Allen understands the pedigree for winning a title comes down to how the role players contribute. The Lakers have countless guys that are hungry to help LeBron James and Anthony Davis win a title. Consistency will be a common theme in terms of how well role guys can step up.

Jesus Shuttlesworth knows a thing or two about playing as a role player in South Beach. His three pointer to force overtime in Game 6 of the Finals is considered one of the greatest hits in all of NBA Finals history.