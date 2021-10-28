Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Ejected Following Frustrating Loss

Wednesday night had such promise for the Lakers in the first half. They moved the ball well, found guys under the rim when it mattered, and even sunk some from deep in big moments.

They appeared to have everything going in their favor and were well on their way to their third win of the season. Then the wheels fell off in the second half. They were outscored 41-23 in the third quarter and then 26-20 in the fourth.

It got so bad that despite huge turnovers from the Thunder in the waiting seconds of the fourth, the Lakers couldn't take advantage. Two big airballed three-point attempts ultimately sealed their fate in the loss.

The night ended with Russell Westbrook being ejected in the final few seconds. With the Lakers down five points, an inbound pass was intercepted by Darius Bazley who threw down a dunk with just over one second left.

Just how I play the game and we're old school. When [expletive] like that happens, I don't let it slide. So I take it on the chin and move on. In the game of basketball, there are certain things you just don't do...game was already over and I don't like it.

Russell took exception to that, and with good reason. He immediately got into Bazley's face and had to be separated by Lakers and Thunder players. Russ was assessed his second technical and immediately ejected.

The Lakers will have to get things figured out as they head back home to play the Cavaliers and Rockets in the coming days.