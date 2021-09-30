September 30, 2021
Russell Westbrook Says He's Going To Play As A Laker For Kobe Bryant

Westbrook will be honoring his friend, Kobe Bryant
Author:
Publish date:

Russell Westbrook says every time he will put on a Laker uniform, he is going to play for Kobe Bryant and honor his legacy.

Westbrook is a Long Beach native. He went to Leuzinger high school in Lawndale, and then of course played college ball at UCLA. Westbrook is as Los Angeles as it gets. It's an absolute certainty that he grew up a Lakers fan, and a Kobe Bryant fan.

Before his untimely death, Bryant had discussed with Westbrook possibly coming back home and playing for the Lakers. Back in 2015, Bryant was asked whether anyone in the NBA reminded him of his game, and Bryant said Westbrook did.

"Westbrook plays mean. He plays mean like I did."

That was already high praise from Bryant for Westbrook, and it looks like Westbrook still takes it to heart. Laker fans will be enthusiastically thrilled for hometown Westbrook to play for the purple and gold and try to bring home a championship to Los Angeles.

