Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Voted By Laker Player As the Best At This

For the better part of a decade, Russell Westbrook has been considered the paragon of men's fashion in the NBA. When he was with the Thunder, Westbrook, and then-teammate Kevin Durant, the two re-defined nerd culture and NBA fashion. "Geek chic" I believe was the term used at the time.

When your sense of fashion becomes a plot device to one of the greatest ensemble shows of all time, that's when you know you're an icon. In the "Parks and Recreation" episode in this photo, Tom Haverford's character gets his big idea to save his business by watching presser with Durant and Westbrook. That is the scope of Westbrook's fashion reach.

Best Dressed

Westbrook is a Laker now, and his Laker teammates recognize his advanced sartorial game.

Westbrook was voted best-dressed by Anthony Davis, Carmelo Anthony, Kent Bazemore, Malik Monk, Kendrick Nunn, Talen Horton-Tucker, Chaundee Brown, and himself.

What's interesting is that Westbrook only voted for half of the voting card! He voted for his teammate LeBron James as the sneaker king, DeAndre Jordan as the man with the best energy, Trevor Ariza for best hair, and unsurprisingly, Dwight Howard as the class clown.

Recently, Westbrook took a lot of shine for his fashion sense, though. Fans had a lot of ire towards Westbrook for wearing a skirt at New York Fashion Weeks. Progressivism in gender style among sports fans leaves a lot to be desired, but luckily for Westbrook, it did not phase him. When you know you're an icon, the opinions of the peanut gallery do not concern you.

Westbrook knows he's a fashion icon, and so do his teammates.