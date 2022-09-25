Skip to main content
Lakers News: Shaq's 'The Event' Set to Feature a Star-Studded Lineup in Year Two

Denise Truscello, Getty Images

The fundraising gala and concert will be sure to entertain this year.
The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation is getting set for their second annual 'The Event,' a fundraising gala and public concert in Las Vegas.

The Event, which will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on October 1st, will feature a star-studded lineup for the second year in a row.

Last year's gala featured the likes of Justin Bieber, Kelly Clarkson, Andra Day, Imagine Dragons, Jimmy Kimmel and Snoop Dogg, and Shaq didn't slow down this year.

Shaq, Snoop Dogg and Jimmy Kimmel pose for the cameras at last year's event.

International hip-hop superstar Pitbull is headlining the event, along with award-winning singer, songwriter and musician H.E.R.

Maroon 5, Maren Morris and comedian John Mulaney round out the rest of the performers at the this year's incredible event.

"When we announced the lineup for this year’s show, I honestly didn’t think it could get any bigger," O’Neal said. "Then I got the call that H.E.R and Pitbull were supporting us, along with Maroon 5, Maren and John, and I knew this all-star lineup was now pushed over-the-top."

The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation, which is focused on creating pathways for underserved youth, was established in 2019 by the NBA Hall of Famer and four-time NBA champion. The Foundation "works to instill hope and bring about change in communities, collectively shaping a brighter future for our children."

Justin Bieber brought the house down last year.

Ticket sales for the event will help the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation efforts in serving the youth, especially in the Las Vegas and Atlanta areas.

The Event will support two organizations that are very important to O'Neal: the Boys & Girls Clubs and Communities in Schools.

The Foundation recently celebrated their one-year anniversary of the Shaquille O'Neal Boys & Girls Club of Henry County, which is located right outside of Atlanta. 

The 2021 gala raised over $2.9 million, which was used to provide essential support for the Boys & Girls Club, O'Neal's annual 'Shaq-a-Claus' holiday program and more. 

Proceeds from this year's event will go to support similar efforts, and a new project that is yet to be announced that will support Boys and Girls Clubs in Las Vegas.

You can purchase tickets on AXS.com or at shaqfoundation.org, starting at $50. 

