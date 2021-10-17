Lakers News: So Who Will Be in the Starting Lineup Come Opening Day?

Last month, the Athletic reported that Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Trevor Ariza, and Wayne Ellington were projected to be the starters at the onset of the season.

After injuries to Trevor Ariza, Talen Horton-Tucker, and Malik Monk, the Lakers seem to have shifted back to their prior thought process of a center starting alongside Davis.

As much as rumors were swirling that the Lakers were planning to play Anthony Davis more at the five, that doesn’t seem to be the case after the preseason. DeAndre Jordan started four of the five games he played during the preseason.

The Lakers seem to prefer having Dwight Howard come off the bench, perhaps due to his high foul rate. His superb rebounding rate, and high energy in brief spurts are exactly what would be necessary to come off the bench.

When asked about the starting lineup for opening day on Tuesday, head coach Frank Vogel remained mum.

“I have a good idea, but we won’t release that until Tuesday night.”

Vogel said that he would get feedback from the front office, along with James and Davis on who should be in the starting lineup.

With Ariza no longer allowed to start, Kent Bazemore has been a name that has floated around as someone who could be that player to take Ariza’s spot to play alongside the Big Three. Bazemore started five of the six preseason games, so he is likely to be a favorite to start on Tuesday.

When asked, if he would like to start, Bazemore’s eyes lit up.

“Oh yeah, 1,000 percent.”

Vogel hasn’t officially said, but with the lineups he’s played with during the preseason, it certainly looks like Jordan and Bazemore will be joining the Big Three in the starting lineup on Tuesday against the Warriors.