September 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Lakers News: John Lucas III from LeBron James Fame Joins Coaching Staff

Lakers News: John Lucas III from LeBron James Fame Joins Coaching Staff

Slowly but surely, the Lakers are rounding out their coaching staff.
Author:
Publish date:
Slowly but surely, the Lakers are rounding out their coaching staff.

After the departure of two key voices—Lionel Hollins and Jason Kidd—the Lakers have revamped much of their coaching staff behind head coach Frank Vogel.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, former eight-year NBA journeyman and assistant coach John Lucas III is apparently set to join the Lakers coaching staff.

He joins David Fizdale, Mike Penberthy, Miles Simon, Phil Handy, and Quinto Crawford as assistants helping head coach Frank Vogel guide the team in their quest for No. 18.

Lucas is expected to help Handy with player development, as reported by Southern California News Group’s Kyle Goon.

Lucas is best known for getting posterized by LeBron James back when James was with Miami, and Lucas with Chicago. In 2013, he joked to Bill Oram of The Athletic, how that play helped gain him popularity.

I'm sure he and James will have a good laugh about that when training camp starts next month.

johnlucas
News

Lakers News: John Lucas III Joins Staff

Dwight Howard
News

Lakers News: How Lakers Fare in NBA Insider’s First Power Rankings

marcgasol
News

Lakers News: Marc Gasol Trade Generates a Small But Useful Trade Exception

Marc Gasol
News

Marc Gasol's history with the Lakers runs deep

WangZhelin
News

Lakers News: Newest Laker Wang Zhelin: Highlights, Stats and More

Marc Gasol
News

The Los Angeles Lakers Have Traded Marc Gasol To the Grizzlies

Lakers, Anthony Davis, LeBron James
News

Lakers: Former NBA Star Believes LA Could Reach 70-Win Mark Next Season

KyrieKobe
News

Lakers News: Remembering The Time Kyrie Irving Challenged Kobe Bryant One-On-One