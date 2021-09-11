Lakers News: John Lucas III Joins Staff

Slowly but surely, the Lakers are rounding out their coaching staff.

After the departure of two key voices—Lionel Hollins and Jason Kidd—the Lakers have revamped much of their coaching staff behind head coach Frank Vogel.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, former eight-year NBA journeyman and assistant coach John Lucas III is apparently set to join the Lakers coaching staff.

He joins David Fizdale, Mike Penberthy, Miles Simon, Phil Handy, and Quinto Crawford as assistants helping head coach Frank Vogel guide the team in their quest for No. 18.

Lucas is expected to help Handy with player development, as reported by Southern California News Group’s Kyle Goon.

Lucas is best known for getting posterized by LeBron James back when James was with Miami, and Lucas with Chicago. In 2013, he joked to Bill Oram of The Athletic, how that play helped gain him popularity.

I'm sure he and James will have a good laugh about that when training camp starts next month.