Lakers News: The Depth Of The Lakers Bench

ESPN's instagram posted a photo of the Lakers roster this afternoon with the caption, "The 2021-2022 Lakers Have Depth."

Anyone following the NBA knows the 2021-2022 roster of the Lakers has "showtime Lakers" name recognition. With Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, and Anthony Davis in their starting four, the Lakers are scary from tip-off. Wayne Ellington may not have the same name recognition, but his 42.2% three-point touch is what makes him dangerous when Westbrook or LeBron drive to the rack, or when Anthony Davis gets the ball down low. If they choose to run a pick-and-roll, Ellington, James, or Anthony could easily find wide-open looks.

Coming off the bench, Rajon Rondo, Dwight Howard, and Marc Gasol offer plus defensive looks, with Talen Horton-Tucker looking to build on the sparks he showed in the previous season. This is a second team capable of not missing a beat with the starters resting. Marc Gasol was once the top name in defensive big men, but on the twilight side of his career, his ability to play big minutes and still offer a presence is a mystery, which is where the question marks for this Laker roster appear.

LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony were both drafted in 2003 (picks 1 and 3, respectively) so their youth is behind them. Anthony Davis' health consistency has followed him around since his rookie year. The aforementioned Rondo, Howard, and Gasol are also past their prime years of health. The rumors around Marc Gasol being traded are in the wind, so the mystery gets thicker. The true success could be in young guys like Talen Horton Tucker and Malik Monk. Malik Monk has improved every year since his rookie year. Last season, he drastically improved his outside shooting up to 40%. That skill alone could spread the entire floor and really give this bench team a boost.

If the big names and the other veterans on the first and second squad cannot remain healthy however, the depth of this Lakers team will definitely be tested.