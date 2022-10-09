Lakers News: The Rise Of Joey And Jesse Buss

Keeping it in the family can have it's issues as pressure slowly builds on the Lakers fan base. Despite Lakers forward LeBron James seemingly having a lot of control over his time in Los Angeles, there has been some positive traction on is Jesse Buss and Joey Buss, Jeanie Buss' younger brothers.

Jesse has been the head of the Lakers' scouting department while Joey slowly is also rising up the ranks and has been given more responsibilities. Now more than ever there voices are being considered, but is this the right move for the Lakers?

The last thing the Lakers need is failure of leadership within the front office especially with James' career coming to an end and the Lakers in need of getting younger (via Lebron Wire).

"When Jeanie Buss cleaned house several years ago by firing her brother Jim Buss, who was the executive vice president of basketball operations, she was criticized for hiring Pelinka instead of bringing in someone who was an experienced executive, such as Jerry West, the team’s legendary GM from years ago. Pelinka had been Kobe Bryant’s agent for much of the late guard’s illustrious career."

Decision making remains questionable, especially with Russell Westbrook still in the mix despite trade rumors all off-season, and the Lakers still have many more unanswered questions.

The rise of Jesse and Joey could be a new light at the end of the tunnel for the Lakers but as things go now the Lakers could be in trouble after a disappointing 2022 campaign.