Lakers News: Trailer Drops For Patrick Beverley's Upcoming Podcast

The new wave of former and current NBA players being apart of sports media has continued to draw the attention of fans. Players show no filter talking inside knowledge and experiences on the court and it's hard to think of the next best person with Lakers guard Patrick Beverley ready to launch his new podcast.

The pesky "Mr. 94 Feet" has no shortage of trash talk and getting into his opponents heads and will now take his vocal talents to the podcast world. This is something fans surely want to tune in for as Beverley opens up about his beef and trash talk expertise.

Despite the obvious, being an undersized guard also comes with it's issues and being the 6'1 guard Beverley is makes entering his 11th season in the league that much more impressive. Beverley clearly has done something right and has teams keep calling his name to run it back for another season.

This and more is what you can come to expect with Beverley's new podcast with a new trailer dropped to show what he's all about.

What Beverley lacks in offensive ability he makes up for in defensive prowess and the ability to win games. This is what the Lakers were looking for when teaming Beverley up with the All-Star trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.

It remains to be seen how much more the team gets shaken up heading into the season, but Beverley will look to provide the needed defensive energy the Lakers seem to have been missing over the past couple of seasons.