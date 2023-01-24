Lakers News: Two Clippers Role Players Won’t Play Tuesday in Battle of LA

The Battle of LA will be without two Clipper role players Tuesday night

The Lakers are coming off an impressive win on Sunday night, coming back from 25 down to complete a comeback against the Portland Trailblazers.

The purple and gold will shift their attention to the Battle of LA on Tuesday night as the Lakers will host the Clippers at Crypto.com Arena.

The two LA teams first played each other in October, with the Clippers coming out on top in a competitive game, 103-97, but this time the Lakers will look to come out victorious and earn their 23rd win of the season.

However, two Clipper role players will miss the Battle of LA, first-year Clipper John Wall and lefty Luke Kennard.

Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said Wall was diagnosed with an abdominal strain and could miss some time. Guard Luke Kennard will miss due to a calf injury.

Five Lakers are on the injury report, with Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves, Lonnie Walker IV, and newly added Laker Rui Hachimura out for Tuesday's matchup. James is the fifth player on the injury report listed as day-to-day with left ankle soreness.

The Lakers will try to move up in the standings as they inch closer to the play-in/playoff picture, while the Clippers will look to remain in the top six in the Western Conference standings.

It should be another great matchup between these two "rivals" on Figueroa.