Lakers News: Veteran NBA Center Slams LeBron James for 'unacceptable' Comments

Earlier this week, Lakers superstar LeBron James said his piece about WNBA star Brittney Griner. Griner has been detained in Russia since February after Russian authorities found vape cartridges containing hash oil in her luggage. Her detainment recently generated a fresh round of headlines after LeBron questioned why the United States government has been unable to diplomatically end her detainment and bring her back to the U.S.

In a recent episode of his show, "The Shop", LeBron wondered if Griner would even want to come back to her home country based on his opinion that America doesn't have "her back".

Veteran NBA big man Enes Kanter, who's not afraid to voice his opinion on international political issues, ripped LeBron for his comments on The Shop and James' subsequent tweet "walking back" his statement.

"He's an unappreciative billionaire. When I see people taking their freedom for granted, it breaks my heart. I wish I could buy him a plane ticket and take him out to some other countries out there in the world, he'll definitely appreciate it more."

Kanter continue to provide his thoughts on LeBron's statement.

"When I heard his comments, I wasn't shocked. He's been hating on this country a long time."

The 11-year NBA veteran continued to admonish LeBron. Kanter doubled down on his perspective that LeBron James takes his freedoms in America for granted.

"LeBron James he earned his money in this country, he earned his respect, fame ...this country gives you everything that you own. You are an unappreciative billionaire and that’s unacceptable."

As of early Friday afternoon, LeBron has not responded to Kanter's comments.