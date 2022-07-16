Skip to main content
Lakers News: Veteran NBA Center Slams LeBron James for 'unacceptable' Comments

Lakers News: Veteran NBA Center Slams LeBron James for 'unacceptable' Comments

Veteran NBA center Enes Kanter had some choice words in response to LeBron James' comments regarding WNBA star Brittney Griner.

Earlier this week, Lakers superstar LeBron James said his piece about WNBA star Brittney Griner. Griner has been detained in Russia since February after Russian authorities found vape cartridges containing hash oil in her luggage. Her detainment recently generated a fresh round of headlines after LeBron questioned why the United States government has been unable to diplomatically end her detainment and bring her back to the U.S.

In a recent episode of his show, "The Shop", LeBron wondered if Griner would even want to come back to her home country based on his opinion that America doesn't have "her back".

Veteran NBA big man Enes Kanter, who's not afraid to voice his opinion on international political issues, ripped LeBron for his comments on The Shop and James' subsequent tweet "walking back" his statement.

"He's an unappreciative billionaire. When I see people taking their freedom for granted, it breaks my heart. I wish I could buy him a plane ticket and take him out to some other countries out there in the world, he'll definitely appreciate it more." 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kanter continue to provide his thoughts on LeBron's statement.

"When I heard his comments, I wasn't shocked. He's been hating on this country a long time."

The 11-year NBA veteran continued to admonish LeBron. Kanter doubled down on his perspective that LeBron James takes his freedoms in America for granted. 

"LeBron James he earned his money in this country, he earned his respect, fame ...this country gives you everything that you own. You are an unappreciative billionaire and that’s unacceptable."

As of early Friday afternoon, LeBron has not responded to Kanter's comments.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_15975767_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: Insider Suggests Heat Exploring Kyrie Irving-Kyle Lowry Trade

By Eric Eulau2 hours ago
USATSI_18042534_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Warriors Finals MVP Condemns Russell Westbrook Trade Rumors

By Brenna White4 hours ago
USATSI_18255757_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Young 76ers Star Spotted Working Out with LeBron James

By Eric Eulau6 hours ago
USATSI_18042483_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: NBA Experts Debate Anthony Davis' Trade Value

By Staff Writer9 hours ago
austin reaves 12-10-21 usa today
News

Lakers News: Austin Reaves Has Bulked Up in a Big Way This Offseason

By Brenna White23 hours ago
USATSI_16847456_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Says Her Cryptic Tweet Was Not Shot at LeBron James

By Eric EulauJul 14, 2022
USATSI_17676047_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: NBA Finals Star Gives Big Ups to LeBron James

By Ryan MenzieJul 14, 2022
USATSI_18041556_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: LeBron James Explains His Controversial Comments

By Ryan MenzieJul 14, 2022