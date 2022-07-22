Skip to main content
Lakers News: Warriors Sign Former LA G-League Standout

The Golden State Warriors signed guard former LA G-League star Mac McClung to a one-year deal.

The Lakers, strapped for cap space, have had to get creative to build a talented roster. They might have missed the mark when it comes to former G-League star Mac McClung.

The Golden State Warriors poached McClung from the Lakers this offseason and to get a closer look at him during Las Vegas Summer League play. McClung averaged 13.4 points per game and 4.8 assists per game. The Warriors rewarded the guard with a one-year deal for next season.

As a member of the Southbay Lakers last season, McClung was named the G-League rookie of the year. The guard averaged 21.6 points per game, 7.6 assists per game, and 6.6 rebounds per game for the G-League Lakers.

The Athletic's Shams Charania subsequently reported the details of McClung's deal with the Warriors. 

"McClung’s deal will be a standard, non-guaranteed deal – not an Exhibit 10 – that gives him an opportunity to make the Warriors’ roster out of training camp."

It's never a good feeling when a well run organization steals a prospect from you, it's even worse when it's an in-state franchise that's located in the Bay Area.

