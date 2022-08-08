Lakers News: Watch Russell Westbrook Put On Slam Dunk Show at Basketball Camp

Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has been in the midst of trade rumors this entire off-season.

However, that doesn’t seem to faze him or his relationship with the Lakers as he attended Darvin Ham’s introductory press conference and a Lakers summer league game. At least on the surface.

Amid all that drama, Westbrook was filmed on Saturday dunking in what looks like a children's basketball camp. The soon to be 15-year NBA veteran can still jump with the best of them.

The 33-year-old is still up their athletically, despite logging over 35,000 minutes in the NBA.

The nine-time All-Star did not have the best of seasons last year with the LA Lakers.

He averaged 18.5 points per game, which was understandable considering that he playing third-fiddle to LeBron James and Anthony Davis - when they were on the court at least. However, he shot 29.8% from three, 44.4% from the field, and didn't exactly hold himself accountable for his role in the Lakers disappointing season during his exit interview.

His first season in LA was one to forget as the Lakers missed the playoffs and were 11th in the Western Conference. The team finished with a 33-49 record and didn't exactly compete night in, night out.

Many blame Westbrook for the Lakers struggles last season and although it wasn’t entirely his fault, his poor play was one of the reasons for the struggles.

As things stand, the former MVP will be on the Lakers roster for the 2022-2023 season and will look to redeem himself.