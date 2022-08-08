Skip to main content
Lakers News: Watch Russell Westbrook Put On Slam Dunk Show at Basketball Camp

Lakers News: Watch Russell Westbrook Put On Slam Dunk Show at Basketball Camp

Lakers guard Russell Westbrook was filmed doing ridiculous NBA JAM-type dunks on Saturday.

Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has been in the midst of trade rumors this entire off-season. 

However, that doesn’t seem to faze him or his relationship with the Lakers as he attended Darvin Ham’s introductory press conference and a Lakers summer league game. At least on the surface.

Amid all that drama, Westbrook was filmed on Saturday dunking in what looks like a children's basketball camp. The soon to be 15-year NBA veteran can still jump with the best of them.

The 33-year-old is still up their athletically, despite logging over 35,000 minutes in the NBA.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The nine-time All-Star did not have the best of seasons last year with the LA Lakers.

He averaged 18.5 points per game, which was understandable considering that he playing third-fiddle to LeBron James and Anthony Davis - when they were on the court at least. However, he shot 29.8% from three, 44.4% from the field, and didn't exactly hold himself accountable for his role in the Lakers disappointing season during his exit interview.

His first season in LA was one to forget as the Lakers missed the playoffs and were 11th in the Western Conference. The team finished with a 33-49 record and didn't exactly compete night in, night out.

Many blame Westbrook for the Lakers struggles last season and although it wasn’t entirely his fault, his poor play was one of the reasons for the struggles.

As things stand, the former MVP will be on the Lakers roster for the 2022-2023 season and will look to redeem himself. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_9174193_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Coach Compares Kyrie Irivng to LA Legend Kobe Bryant

By Ricardo Sandoval12 hours ago
USATSI_17944758_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Member of '20 Title Team Says Showtime Squad Would Dominate in this Era

By Ricardo Sandoval13 hours ago
anthony davis dunk usa today 11-8
News

Lakers Rumors: NBA Exec Says Some LA Brass Want to Explore Anthony Davis Trades

By Ricardo Sandoval17 hours ago
lakers court logo usa today
News

Lakers: LA Insider Admits Current Roster is Not Expected to Win Championship Title

By Ricardo Sandoval19 hours ago
slava-medvedenko-getty
News

Lakers: Former LA Champ Sells Title Rings for Combined $250k Towards Ukraine Support

By Ricardo Sandoval20 hours ago
USATSI_16360486_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: LA Columnist Makes Bold LeBron James-Bronny Prediction

By Staff Writer22 hours ago
lebron-socialmedia
News

Lakers News: LeBron James Dragon Ball Z Inspired Post Goes Viral

By Staff WriterAug 6, 2022 10:00 PM EDT
lebron james zach lavine usa today
News

Lakers Rumors: LA Insider Confident that LeBron James Signs Contract Extension

By Eric EulauAug 6, 2022 7:30 PM EDT