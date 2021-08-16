Lakers News: Who Has a Future With the Team After Summer League?

After the Lakers finished 2-2 in pool play, it makes sense to assess which players have a realistic chance at snagging one of the last couple roster spots.

Exhibit-10 Deals (Training Camp)

Chaundee Brown Jr. has a real shot at a future with the Lakers. He fits the Lakers continuous need for 3-and-D players. Plus, the Michigan Wolverine has the ability to spread the floor with his catch and shoot prowess, and guard the opponents’ twos, threes, and fours as a versatile defender. Like Zion Williamson blowing out one of his shoes, Brown did the same during summer league, illustrating his explosiveness.

The comparisons between Mac McClung and Alex Caruso have been greatly exaggerated, as McClung is nowhere in the same ballpark as Caruso. McClung gained popularity through his athleticism and highlight reels that were captured over social media when he was in high school. As an undersized 6’2”, McClung still has a lot more work to be consistent, so there is a likelihood McClung will be with the South Bay Lakers.

Two-Way Deals

Fans were eager to see how Joel Ayayi would fare this past week, but were disappointed with his play. Most comfortable in his role as a spot shooter and backdoor cutter, the Gonzaga product was forced by opponents to put the ball on the floor and create, clearly something Ayayi is not comfortable with at this point in his career. He will never post great statistics, but his ability to impact the game all over the floor could be vital for the Lakers down the road.

The best summer league player for the Lakers was guard, Austin Reaves. He may not be the most athletic or best defender on the floor, but his ability to create his shot and show an acute awareness to where the ball is should offer him a role with the South Bay Lakers, and potential Laker roster spot down the road. Here Reaves follows the rebound to give the Lakers the go-ahead game winner.

The most seasoned Laker is big man Devontae Cacok. Already an NBA champion and two-way contract player for the past two seasons, Cacok provides a sense of familiarity with the team. The lack of mobility and inability to guard the fours and fives, shows why there is hesitance to offer him one of the last roster spots.

Vic Law and Trevelin Queen showed glimpses of having a potential role in the league at some point. Law was huge against the Clippers, scoring 11 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter, including a go-ahead 3 pointer with under one minute left. Queen flashed athleticism and finishing ability throughout the few games he played in Summer League. Although the Lakers probably will not consider them for future spots, do not be surprised if they end up on other NBA rosters at some point.

Obviously with the talent and veterans that the Lakers already have, these players will have minuscule or no impact on the current and near future Lakers. But since, the Lakers did not have draft picks, anyone of these players that turns into a rotation guy would be a plus.