Lakers Not 'Ruling' Anything Out When It Comes To Russell Westbrook's Future

As the offseason continues for LA, there are plenty of concerns that need to be taken care of. Now that the Lakers have finally named Darvin Ham as the newest head coach, there can be more focus put on figuring out the roster. Although it does not look like it as of right now, the Lakers could make some major roster moves over the offseason.

According to Dan Woike from the Los Angeles Times, trading Russell Westbrook is much more complicated than some may think.

"I’ve spoken with more than a handful of executives here in Chicago about the Lakers and Russell Westbrook, and there’s really no clarity in what the team is going to do. Most execs believe any Westbrook deal would require the Lakers sacrificing at least one future first, which is a hefty tax to pay with just a year left on his deal."

It may not be ideal for the Lakers to part ways with Russell Westbrook just yet, but Dan Woike continued and stated that the Lakers are looking at all options.

"But the only thing solid to report is that the Lakers haven’t ruled anything out when it comes to Westbrook’s future. They’ve definitely discussed him with potential coaches in their interview process. But that’s just one option. A trade is certainly still on the table, too."

After Westbrook's first year in LA, there is a lot of work to do. Although some think it would be easier to just move on from the NBA All-Star, when Westbrook puts in the effort and has the right lineup to back him up, he is a powerful force on the court.

The Laker's front office will have a lot of time to consider all options, but if they end up staying with Westbrook, fans will be expecting to see real improvement, especially if the team is going to be a playoffs contender next season.