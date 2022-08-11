Lakers Now Willing to Include Both Future Firsts in Potential Kyrie Irving Trade

The aftermath of Kevin Durant's ultimatum to Nets owner Joe Tsai appears to have had a trickle down in the Lakers quest to add mercurial guard Kyrie Irving. Durant informed Tsai that the Nets either need to fire head coach Steve Nash, who Durant reportedly hand-picked to take the reins, and general manager Sean Marks, who by most accounts, was wiling to bend the franchise to KD's will which included trading for James Harden. KD formally made a trade request on July 1st, hours before free agency.

Now, it looks like the Lakers might be trying to pounce after the latest application of pressure from Durant to the Nets front office and ownership.

According to Kristian Winfield of the NY Daily News, the Lakers have upped the ante in their bid for a potential trade centered around Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving.

"Elsewhere, there doesn’t appear to be much traction on a Durant deal, though the Los Angeles Lakers are now reportedly willing to include both 2027 and 2029 first-round draft picks in a deal for Kyrie Irving. Earlier in the offseason, the Nets were unwilling to take back Russell Westbrook in any Irving deal. It is unclear if their stance remains unchanged or could change depending on what is received in a potential Durant deal."

Draft compensation has been the stumbling block in a myriad of potential trade scenarios for the Lakers whether it's a Pacers deal for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield, a three-team trade with Knicks and Jazz, and first and foremost, a trade for Kyrie Irving.

Winfield's report also comes on the heels of LeBron James' meeting with Rob Pelinka and Darvin Him regarding a potential contract extension in which James reportedly stressed his desire to continue to compete for championships in LA.

Perhaps the Lakers newfound willingness to include both first-round draft picks, and ship Westbrook out of town, is a result of both KD's ultimatum, and James using his leverage to try to bring his old friend Kyrie into the fold.