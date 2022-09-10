Skip to main content
Lakers News: Lakers Part Owner Pondering Angels Purchase

Lakers News: Lakers Part Owner Pondering Angels Purchase

The L.A. Times owner could soon be adding another pro club to his portfolio...

Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, a partial owner of your Los Angeles Lakers since 2010 and the owner/executive chairman of the Los Angeles Times and The San Diego Union-Tribune since 2018, could soon be adding another L.A. pro club to his portfolio.

Soon-Shiongper has contemplated putting his name in the hat for Anaheim's Los Angeles Angels, per Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times. Shaikin adds that Soon-Shiongper and his partner Steven Cohen were runners-up in trying to buy the Angels' Echo Park rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers, in 2012.

The inventor of cancer treatment drug Abraxane, Soon-Shiongper boasts a reported net worth of $6.9 billion. A transplant surgeon by trade, Soon-Shiongper also counts biotech investor and philanthropist as among his professional titles. He was also reportedly an early investor in Zoom, which has become one of the go-to remote video conferences since the COVID-19 pandemic first sent everyone home in early 2020. Shaikin projects the Angels to sell for an MLB record of at least $2.5 billion. The Lakers, meanwhile, have been valued at $5.5 billion this year, per Jordan Greer of Sporting News.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Angels are currently in the midst of another lost season, despite fielding recent American League MVPs Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. L.A. sports a middling 60-78 record this year. The club fired manager Joe Maddon following a 12-game losing streak earlier this season. 

Soon-Shiongper's current Los Angeles pro team, the Lakers, is hoping to avoid the fate of the Angels in 2022-23, and return to the postseason after finishing with a poor 33-49 record in 2021-22.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

damian jones 2021
News

Lakers News: League Expert Makes His Picks For L.A.'s Starting Five

By Alex Kirschenbaum
Anthony Davis
News

Lakers: Could The Lakers Benefit From Flipping Anthony Davis To Warriors?

By Alex Kirschenbaum
jameer nelson kobe bryant 2011
News

Lakers News: 2009 Finals Opponent Unpacks Kobe Bryant's Influence

By Alex Kirschenbaum
bronny-james
News

Lakers News: Should Teams Look To Draft Bronny James Early?

By Alex Kirschenbaum
russell westbrook usa today 11-10
News

Lakers News: Did NBA 2K Do Russell Westbrook Dirty This Year?

By Alex Kirschenbaum
Dwight Howard
News

Lakers News: Was Dwight Howard Snubbed For NBA 75 Team?

By Alex Kirschenbaum
jeanie buss 2020 championship
News

Lakers News: Why Jeanie Buss Still Values Input Of Phil Jackson, Magic Johnson, Kurt And Linda Rambis

By Alex Kirschenbaum
donovan mitchell lakers 3-22
News

Lakers News: Chatter Of Three-Team Donovan Mitchell Trade Involving L.A. Was Overblown

By Alex Kirschenbaum