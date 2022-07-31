Skip to main content
Lakers Past and Present React to Passing of NBA Icon Bill Russell

Lakers Past and Present React to Passing of NBA Icon Bill Russell

The Lakers family pays their respects to the passing of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell.

On Sunday morning, NBA fans were greeted with the saddening news that the great Bill Russell had passed away at age 88. Russell, one of the greatest players to ever player, left an indelible mark on the NBA, both on and off the court.

Although he tormented the Lakers during his playing days on the Celtics, and as Boston's coach, Russell led two teams to championships at the expense of the LA, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss had some kind words for Russell and his family on Sunday.

The Lakers official Twitter account also celebrated the life of the Celtics great.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Magic Johnson posted a couple of photos of he and Russell, including one that included Larry Bird.

Shaq simply posted one of Russell's famous quotes.

Shaq's teammate, Robert Horry highlighted the legend's impact outside of basketball.

Pau Gasol also took the time to pay his respects.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_18042483_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Anthony Davis Has Been Putting in the Work After Shocking Admission

By sricardoklein@gmail.com1 hour ago
USATSI_14087279_168396005_lowres
News

NBA News: Boston Celtics Legend Bill Russell Passes Away at Age 88

By Eric Eulau2 hours ago
lebron james 11-28-21
News

Lakers Rumors: League Experts Believe LeBron James Could Leave LA In 2024

By Ryan Menzie5 hours ago
lakers court logo usa today
News

Lakers: Insider Reveals Steep Price Teams Are Asking from LA in Trade Scenarios

By sricardoklein@gmail.com18 hours ago
USATSI_9727914_168396005_lowres
News

Former Teammates Oladipo and Westbrook Workout Together as Their "Revenge Tours Continue"

By Kristilyn Hetherington20 hours ago
Russell Westbrook
News

Lakers Rumors: Agent Suggests LA Waiting for Deadline to Trade Russell Westbrook

By Ryan Menzie22 hours ago
USATSI_17388135_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: DeMar DeRozan Reacts to Playing with LeBron James in Drew League

By Ryan MenzieJul 30, 2022 4:00 PM EDT
USATSI_16113154_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: LA Forward Trolls Steph Curry's First Pitch at Oakland A's Game

By Ryan MenzieJul 30, 2022 11:00 AM EDT