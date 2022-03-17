For those that didn't know, the Timberwolves Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook have a bit of a history. The two have been jawing back and forth for a long, long time. Beverley let Westbrook hear it as the Timberwolves led wire-to-wire in the Lakers 124-104 win in Minnesota.

After Beverley turned an errant entry pass from Westbrook into a turnover, Beverley demonstratively approached the Lakers bench and exclaimed, "He's trash!". Beverley paused briefly and screamed "trash" one more time for good measure.

Just before halftime, Beverley flexed on the court, smiled at LeBron, and then walked over to James and playfully smacked him on the rear. LeBron simply ignored Beverley.

Beverley laying into Westbrook and the Lakers is nothing new, but what might have been more interesting was Timberwolves star Karl Anthony-Towns getting in on the action. KAT reaction after catching a Westbrook airball certainly garnered national attention.

That wasn't all. Early on in the game, Minnesota fans chorused "shoot" from the stands when Westbrook touched the ball.

All in all, it was an ugly, no good night for Westbrook nor the Lakers.

Naturally, Westbrook was asked about the young Timberwolves talking trash to him all night.

"The trash talking doesn't bother me none. Nobody over there has done anything in this league that makes me put my eyes up."

The exuberant Timberwolves also embarrassed Westbrook and the Lakers on the scoreboard. LA never led in the game and at one point in the second quarter, was down by 25 points. Each time the Lakers cut the lead down, Minnesota roared back - clapping and jawing along the way.

Wednesday's loss was another reminder of how the rest of the NBA view the Lakers this year.

The Lakers veteran roster has a truckload of awards and accolades, but not even a half-ton of respect.