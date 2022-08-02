Lakers: Proposed Russell Westbrook Trade Lands LA Former First Overall Pick

The Nets and Pacers have been the two teams frequently linked to potential Russell Westbrook trades with the Lakers, but at the moment, both scenarios hinge on LA including both their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks in a deal. At the moment, Rob Pelinka and the Lakers front office appear to have little interest in burning both picks to get rid of Westbrook.

In a recent article, Bleacher Report's Grant Huges came up with a few trade theoretical trade packages for Westbrook, one of which included a team that hasn't been mentioned much in the Westbrook trade whirlwinds - the Orlando Magic.

Hughes included just one of the Lakers first-round picks and a second-round pick, plus veterans Gary Harris and Terrence Ross, and former first overall pick Markelle Fultz.

The Trade

Lakers Receive: Markelle Fultz, Garry Harris and Terrence Ross

Magic Receive: Russell Westbrook, 2027 first-round pick, and 2023 second-round pick

The Lakers reportedly expressed some interest in Terrence Ross this past season, who's on an expiring $11.5M deal. The 31-year-old veteran averaged 10.0 PPG and shot an alarming 39.7% from the field and 29.2% from three.

Harris signed a two-year, $26M extension with Orlando this past June, but the second year ($13M) is non-guaranteed. The guard emerged as quality scorer as a member of the Denver Nuggets (17.5 PPG in the 2017-2018 season), but has struggled with injuries ever since. He played in 61 games this year and averaged 11.1 PPG. He would add some shooting for the Lakers though - he shoto 38.4% from three.

Fultz has had nothing short of a bizarre existence in the NBA since being drafted first overall by the 76ers in the 2017 draft, ahead of Lonzo Ball, who the Lakers took second overall, and Jayson Tatum, who the Celtics drafted third.

He's dealt with multiple shoulder injuries and has played just 26 games the past two seasons. He's under contract through 2023-2024 and is owed $33.5M

The Lakers will likely end up dealing Westbrook eventually, but the Magic deal doesn't exactly move the needle enough to justify sending a first-round pick.