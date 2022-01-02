Lakers: Rajon Rondo Was Happy to Be Traded Away From Los Angeles

The Lakers finally got to wheeling and dealing this week and made a move on the trade market. It was a small move, but one that will impact both teams and players involved. They shipped off Rajon Rondo to Cleveland in exchange for Denzel Valentine, who they are expected to waive to create an open roster spot.

The move comes just after the Cavs announced that Ricky Rubio had sustained a season-ending torn ACL in his left knee. While Rondo might not have had a lot of opportunity for playing time with the Lakers, that should be changing.

And that reportedly is part of his mindset with the Lakers shipping him off. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said that Rondo is embracing the move and the opportunity to play more.

Rondo is eager for the chance to play a bigger role with an ascending Cavaliers team in the absence of Ricky Rubio, sources said. He has been positive on the deal since it was presented to him as an option Thursday.

While in his second stint with the Lakers, Rondo averaged just 16 minutes per game and 3.1 points with 3.7 assists. Those are all career-lows for the 35-year-old veteran. But Los Angeles did not have the opportunity for him that they expected, and Rondo became expendable.

The Lakers brought him back this season as part of their drastic roster reconstruction. He had cited the team wanting his voice back as part of his decision to return to Los Angeles this year.

He will now get to play for a Cavaliers team that is fifth in the Eastern Conference with a 20-16 record. He leaves an aging Lakers team that has struggled to an 18-19 record and fallen all the way to the seventh spot in the Western Conference.

Best of luck Rondo, you're always a champion in Los Angeles.