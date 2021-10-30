Lakers Recap: Three Observations from Los Angeles-Cleveland

A back-and-forth affair against LeBron James’ former squad was entertaining to say the least on a late October Friday night. The Lakers trailed for much of the game until the late third quarter, when they took the lead for good and won 113-101. Dwight Howard capped it off with a three point of his own, which sent the bench imitating the signature Melo three to the dome.

LeBron James Returns to the Floor

The King’s looked healthy returning from an ankle injury suffered against Memphis Grizzles’ Desmond Bane. James finished with 26 points, on 10 for 22 shooting, and eight assists. With a season high seven turnovers, he seems to be a bit out of sync to start the game, but then much of his team started the game sluggish in the first quarter.

Turnovers Plagued the Lakers in the First Half

The Lakers started off this game pretty similar to how they ended their embarrassing Oklahoma City loss, careless and unmotivated, as they turned the ball over 10 times. They allowed the Cavaliers to close the first quarter on a 13-0 run, and take a seven-point advantage. They did a bit better the rest of the game, and finished with 20 turnovers total. LeBron had seven of those himself. Team will definitely need to clean up in this department when they play contending teams down the road.

Carmelo Anthony Puts the Game Away

Just like he did against Memphis, the Syracuse product showed why the Lakers will need every bit of his shooting for the season. In 23 minutes, Anthony put up 24 points on 12 shots. He hit six threes on eight attempts and was a big factor in putting the Cavaliers away for good in the fourth quarter.