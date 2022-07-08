Skip to main content
Lakers Recently Held Workout with Veteran Point Guard & Former UCLA Bruin

The Lakers reportedly held a workout for 11-year NBA veteran Darren Collison who's thinking about playing next season.

The Lakers have filled out most their roster since the start of free agency last week. Rob Pelinka and his staff, unlike last year, clearly made a concerted effort to add some youth and athleticism to the roster, but there's still two rosters spots to be add. It appears the Lakers could be exploring adding veteran NBA point guard Darren Collison.

According to a report by Brad Turner of The LA Times, the Lakers recently held a workout for Collison.

"Sources: The Lakers had free agent point guard Darren Collision in for a workout Wednesday. Collision, 34, played in 3 games with the Lakers last season and has interest in playing in NBA this season."

As Turner reports, Collison briefly played for the Lakers this past season as a surge in COVID cases decimated the NBA. He averaged just 1.3 points per game in 12.3 minutes per game on a 10-day contract. 

However, after not playing since the 2018-2019, there was plenty of rust to knock off for Collison. For his NBA career, the former UCLA Bruin has averaged 12.5 points and 5.0 assists per game, but what he could offer the Lakers is three-point shooting. Collison owns a 39.4% career three-point percentage.

The only thing the Lakers could offer the 11-year veteran is the veteran minimum which should be somewhere around $2.9M.

Collison isn't a game-changer, but considering the fact that Kendrick Nunn missed all of last season with knee injury, LA could use another ball-handler who can run the offense for 10-15 minutes a game.

