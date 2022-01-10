Lakers Reportedly One of the Teams in On Pacers Center Myles Turner

The Lakers are likely going to be active by the February 10th trade deadline. And while many expect that they will explore buy-out options to help better fill out their roster, there are some names that are floating around the trade market that could fit.

One name that has consistently popped up over the last few weeks is Myles Turner. The Pacers big man has been made available by his team, and the Lakers are one of the teams reportedly in on him.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported today that trade conversations surrounding Turner are ramping up. He also added that the Lakers are one of the teams expressing interest in him, though that could have decreased since LeBron James' move to the five.

Rival teams are ramping up conversations with the Pacers involving guard Caris LeVert and center Myles Turner. The Mavericks and Knicks are expressing interest in trading for Turner, sources said. The Lakers and Hornets have had a level of interest in Turner as well, sources added.

The biggest upside for the Lakers and Turner is that his defense would be a step up from what they've had. He is the NBA's leading shot-blocker, averaging 2.9 blocks along with 13.1 points and 7.3 rebounds. The 6-foot-11 center is just 25-years-old and is under contract for next season as well.

But with $18 million towards the cap on his deal for the year and for next year, it would be tough for the Lakers to slot him in. Still, they do need that extra layer of defense to help take them to the next level.

If they cannot add on Turner in a deal, look for Rob Pelink to hit the buy-out market hard.