Lakers Reportedly Trying to Trade For Celtics' Wing Josh Richardson

The Lakers have just a few more days to figure out if they can improve their team on the trade market. With the deadline just 2 days away, Los Angeles will no doubt be searching high and low for a deal that makes them an overall better team. Will they find one? Who knows at this point.

But the Lakers are going to be involved in every trade rumor for the next few days in some way. That would apparently include talks with the Celtics, a team that is the number 8 seed in a strong Eastern Conference.

Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer suggested today that the Lakers are one of the teams engaging in the trade talks surrounding Celtics' wing Josh Richardson.

The Lakers are the latest team to have been linked to Boston’s efforts to trade Josh Richardson.

The deal would be interesting given that the Lakers do need help at the wing but don't have many assets. Richardson has served as a shooting guard off of the bench and averages close to 10 points and 3 rebounds per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field. He has also shot 40 percent from deep on close to 4 attempts per game.

Richardson signed a one-year contract extension last August with the Celtics that will pay him $24 million over the course of this season and next. In terms of salaries, Talen Horton-Tucker is the only one that works for the Lakers.

It all comes back to what the Celtics want in a deal, especially with a rival like the Lakers.