    December 19, 2021
    Lakers Retired Kobe Bryant's Jerseys Four Years Ago Today
    December 19, 2021

    It was a night that many basketball fans will never forget.
    It was a night that many basketball fans will never forget.

    Kobe Bryant enjoyed an illustrious career with the Lakers. He won five championships over 20 years in the NBA. Often regarded as one of the most tenacious competitors in any sport, Bryant was nicknamed the Black Mamba, for his ability to cut the hearts out of opponents with his cold blooded shots.

    Exactly four years ago today, the Lakers retired Kobe’s No. 8 and No. 24 jersey and hung them up with the likes of George Mikan, Shaquille O’Neal, Magic Johnson, and others. Bryant is the only player to have more than one number retired with a franchise.

    As he was known to do, Bryant had a thoughtful speech as he addressed the fans and everyone in the building. Relive the moment when his jerseys were retired in the rafters, and what he said during his speech.

    Johnson, Jerry West, Elgin Baylor, O’Neal were some of the few Laker greats that attended Kobe’s jersey retirement at Staples in 2017. As Laker fans, it is sweet to reminisce these moments over the teams storied franchise. The genuine joy and pride Bryant’s family showed at the ceremony just makes it more heartbreaking when we remember what happened that fateful January morning in 2020.

