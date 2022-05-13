Skip to main content
Lakers: Rob Pelinka Has the Full Support of Jeanie Buss, For Now

The Lakers governor pledged her support for general manager Rob Pelinka in a recent interview.

The Lakers have missed the playoffs two of the last four seasons. This past season was the most egregious of the two playoff absences. After acquiring Russell Westbrook last summer, the Lakers were installed as the preseason favorite to come out of the Western Conference. The roster, constructed by general manager Rob Pelinka, was a Hollywood flop.

Despite 49 losses and missing even the play-in tournament, Lakers governor Jeanie Buss stated that she's confident that Pelinka can get the Lakers back to contender status. Actual contender status, not just paper tigers.

Buss provided her thoughts on Pelinka in an exclusive interview with The LA Times' Bill Plaschke this week. 

“In terms of basketball decisions, I have complete confidence in our front office, which is headed by Rob Pelinka.He is a person that is extremely smart, extremely strategic, everything he does is thoughtful and with purpose. … I have complete confidence that he can put together a roster and find a coach that is going to get us back to where we belong.”

It wasn't all sunshine and rainbows though from Buss. The Lakers owner noted her level of disappointment with the last six months.

“I’m growing impatient just because we had the fourth-highest payroll in the league. … When you spend that kind of money on the luxury tax, you expect to go deep into the playoffs. So, yeah, it was gut-wrenching for me to go out on a limb like that and not get the results that we were looking for. … I’m not happy, I’m not satisfied.”

In his article, Plaschke also echoed what The Athletic's Bill Oram had reported in April that if the Lakers fall short of expectations again next season, Pelinka will likely be shown the door

Buss seemed to hint that there will be big changes coming for the franchise underperforms again.

“Absolutely, if we are not living up to the Lakers standard, absolutely I will look at everything. I will make the hard decisions, because that’s what you have to do.”

Which could include, but not be limited to, a new general manager. 

