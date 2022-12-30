The Lakers are getting set to play the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, but the game may not be the most important storyline.

Hawks superstar point guard Trae Young had some issues with head coach Nate McMillan earlier in December, that raised questions of a potential trade.

The 24-year-old is averaging 27.3 points and 9.9 assists this season, and is shooting nearly 90% from the free-throw line. The two-time All-Star is turning into a budding superstar in this league, and is in the first year of a massive five-year, $215 million extension.

It feels unlikely the Hawks would trade him at this point, but that doesn't mean it's out of the question. BetOnline released betting odds for Young's potential new team if the Hawks elected to trade him, and the Lakers found themselves near the top of the list.

The Dallas Mavericks had the best odds to land Young, which would be pretty funny considering they drafted him and immediately traded him to the Hawks for Luka Doncic.

Then it was the Miami Heat, who just beat the Lakers by 14, but are still struggling overall on the year. Third was the Boston Celtics, who would form quite the scary big three with Young, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. And then, tied for fourth place, was the Denver Nuggets — who don't need another point guard with Jamal Murray there — and your Los Angeles Lakers.

The fit on the Lakers makes a ton of sense. Young is an incredible scorer, and would be the perfect point guard fit next to Lebron James — similar to Kyrie Irving in Cleveland. He and Anthony Davis could then be the next dynamic duo of the Lakers whenever LeBron decides to retire (or leave LA), leaving them in good hands for the future.

Again, it feels unlikely Young gets moved this season (or anytime soon). But the Lakers should definitely be ready to make that phone call if anything changes.