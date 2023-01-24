Lakers Rumors: Bronny James Open To Playing In International League Next Season

The NBL could be another potential route for the Sierra Canyon guard.

There has been a lot of speculation over where Bronny James will take his talents. The 18-year-old reportedly has narrowed down his college list to three schools: USC, Oregon, and Ohio State.

Although those three schools are currently his top picks, the National Basketball League in Australia has presented itself as another option available to him.

NBL’s owner, Larry Kestelman, said that he has been in communication with Bronny. If Bronny were to take the opportunity, he would play in the league starting next year.

We know Bronny’s dad would probably love to see him play for the Buckeyes, but LeBron has stated before that Bronny is good enough to play anywhere he wants.

The Sierra Canyon hooper could stay local and become a Trojan, or he could over overseas to skip college and compete in the NBL. Nothing is off the table as he remains eligible for the NBA draft in 2024.

The 6’2’’ guard has had a great senior season so far and was recently named a 2023 McDonald's All-American. He is ranked the No. 38 overall prospect and the No. 7 player in California. Sierra Canyon is also currently 18–5 and second in its division.

As he nears the end of his senior year, Bronny is expected to make the highly anticipated decision by late February or early March.