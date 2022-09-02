Your Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly considering trading for fourth-year New York Knicks wing Cam Reddish, per Marc Berman of the New York Post.

The Atlanta Hawks originally drafted the 6'8" small forward out of Duke with the 10th pick in the 2019 draft. He was the third Blue Devil selected in the lottery that year, behind top pick Zion Williamson and third pick RJ Barrett. Reddish and Barrett were reunited on the Knicks when Atlanta shipped Reddish out to New York.

When healthy, Reddish had emerged as a reliable bench player for the Hawks. Through 34 games with Atlanta last year, he notched averages of 11.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and a steal per night. After being dealt to New York, however, Reddish was promptly buried on Tom Thibodeau's depth chart. Just 22 at the time and with plenty of intriguing athleticism, Reddish became a part-time player on a Knicks team clearly doomed for the lottery. In the 15 games Reddish did play for New York, the swingman averaged just 6.1 points, 1.4 boards, 0.7 dimes and 0.8 steals in 15 games.

Berman writes that Reddish is hoping that he could see more on-court opportunity with a new club and that, as a Klutch Sports client, the Lakers seem like a reasonable fit. Reddish is currently in the last season of his rookie contract, set to pay him $5.9 million this year. If not extended, he could become a restricted free agent in the summer of 2023. The Lakers have a ton of players like Reddish, so the fit is a bit of a question mark. An exchange of Kendrick Nunn's $5.25 million deal for Reddish's would work monetarily, but Nunn (if healthy) can be a reliable jump shooter on a team that needs as many of those as it can get.

On a team so bereft of shooting, Reddish would be yet another lengthy, athletic player who can't shoot yet. He's a career 38.7% shooter from the field, and connects on a below-average 32.5% from deep. Of course, he's did just turn 23 today, so he certainly has room to grow, and it's possible his jump shooting improves.