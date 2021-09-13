September 13, 2021
Lakers Rumors: Darren Collison Seen Working Out At Lakers Facility

Could the veteran point guard be another pickup for LA?
Darren Collison was seen last Tuesday at the Lakers training facility. He was working and scrimmaging with players including Talen Horton-Tucker, Malik Monk, Kendrick Nunn, and Chaundee Brown.

Collison has not played an NBA minute since the 2018-2019 season, where he averaged 11.2 PPG, 6 assists, and 1.4 steals in 28 minutes a game for the Indiana Pacers. After the 2018-2019 season he officially retired, citing religious reasons. His career PER (player efficiency rating) is 16.2, which would place him slightly above the NBA average of 15. His 5.67 wins over replacement statistic for the 2018-2019 season offers a more intriguing player value for Collison. Could Collison be seeking an NBA comeback?

Officially, Collison's post-career gig is an Orange county based basketball training facility called ProsVision. It could be that working out for the Lakers is a proximity convenience, or he could truly be seeking an NBA comeback.

Over the past few weeks, Collison has been reported to have worked out for the Lakers and the Warriors at their respective facilities. 

