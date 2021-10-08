Lakers Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Almost Wore A Laker Uniform

DeMar DeRozan is Compton, a Compton High school graduate, and a former USC student. A Lakers homecoming would have been similar to Russell Westbrook who was also a Laker fan growing up. As it turns out, that idea was definitely stirring in the pot during the offseason, as DeRozan spent ample time talking to LeBron James about joining the Lakers. DeRozan spoke with Shams Charania about it on Stadium.

As to why it didn't work out, DeRozan was respectful and honest about it.

"Just didn't work. You know how the business goes. You know one one thing could just change the whole dynamic and everything but it was a hell of an opportunity that we that we tried to make happen. Me being from LA would have been crazy but you know some things you do just work out you know, but it's always great just to have the opportunity."

DeRozan is a great player. He was a top-notch scorer in Toronto and him and Kyle Lowry were a terrific 1-2 punch. He averaged up to 27 points a game and in his finest season in Toronto, he averaged 27.3 PPG.

As a Laker, it is probably best that this did not work out. Westbrook is a little better fit as a point guard and a player who consistently averages up to 10 assists a game. DeRozan has never been an elite outside threat during his career. Not to say Westbrook is an outside threat, because overall he isn't. It is worth noting that in individual seasons, Westbrook has shot the ball well from outside. DeRozan hasn't. As another shooting guard, the Lakers would have to force James to handle point-forward duties again, and that is something that the Lakers are making a concerted effort not to do as James' career has shifted.

Still, it would have been poetic had DeRozan come home his hometown Lakers.