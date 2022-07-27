Skip to main content
Lakers Rumors: Dwight Howard Linked to Brooklyn Nets by NBA Insider

Bally Sports' Scoop B Robinson reports that the Nets have interest in signing former Lakers center Dwight Howard.
The Lakers main priority in free agency was adding youth and athleticism to the roster. After putting together a historically old roster last season, that missed even the play-in tournament, the Lakers signed just one free agent over the age of 27 (Juan Toscano-Anderson). The approach resulted in the Lakers not re-signing several veterans from last season, including center Dwight Howard.

As of Wednesday morning, the 18-year NBA veteran is still a free agent. However, in a recent Spotify Live session, NBA insider Scoop B. Robinson of Bally Sport reported that the Nets are open to the idea of inking Howard to deal this summer.

"I reached out to Dwight directly and I'll tell you that there is mutual interest between him and the Brooklyn Nets."

The Nets are in a state (super) flux at the moment as the team tries to sort out the futures of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The latter has of course been continually linked to the Lakers in enough trade rumors to fill up a 53-foot Amazon truck. 

But if the Nets are able to resolve the chaos and move forward with both KD and Kyrie on the roster next season, they'll likely need a true big man to compete. 

At the moment, Day'Ron Sharpe and the wiry Nic Claxton are the only big men on the roster. Howard would provide Brooklyn with big body down low to rebound off the bench.

The 36-year-old's NBA career is winding down, but he might get one more bite at the apple in the Big Apple with the Nets. 

