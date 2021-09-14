September 14, 2021
Lakers Rumors: Kenneth Faried Working Out For LA This Week

The former NBA veteran is working out for the Lakers
Continuing to entertain former athletically gifted big-men, the Lakers are now going to be looking at Kenneth Faried. 

Faried played 8 full seasons, mostly with Denver. The former first-round draft pick played in 2019-2020 in China for the Zhejiang Guangsha Lions, before having his contract terminated and returning to the United States. Faried participated for the Portland Trailblazers in the NBA summer league in 2021.

In 8 seasons, Faried averaged 11.4 PPG and 8.1 RPG. At his highest level, Faried was known for his athleticism which translated well on defensive effort, defensive rebounding, and being a force for alley-oop dunks or cleaning up the offensive glass.

The Lakers are pretty well stocked on aging big-men, however, with the uncertainty of their health, it is certainly worth giving Faried a look. Anthony Davis will be looking to play the four spot with Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan manning the center position. A little depth at this spot could not hurt. 

