Lakers Rumors: Knicks Linked to Potential Julius Randle-Russell Westbrook Trade

All of the trade Russell Westbrook trade buzz this offseason has been squarely centered a potential deal involving the Nets and Kyrie Irving. Despite the Lakers public campaign to convince rival teams they're willing to start next season with Russ on the roster, Kyrie's not-so-secret desire to become a Laker has driven the trade rumors bus.

However, in his most recent article, veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein spoke with a source during the Las Vegas Summer League that thinks New York's other basketball team might be in the mix for Russell Westbrook if the Knicks can pull off a trade for Utah's Donovan Mitchell.

"The source's thinking: After adding Mitchell, New York would be expected to explore scenarios to trade away Julius Randle. And Randle, just one season removed from his breakthrough to All-Star and All-NBA status, is presumably the sort of player that the Lakers would have to consider taking on if — IF — they are unable to use Westbrook's $47.1 million expiring contract in a trade for Kyrie Irving."

As Stein notes, the Lakers sending out a massive contract like Westbrook means they'll have to bring significant money back to their cap sheet.

"Randle, 27, is entering Year 1 of a four-year deal with the Knicks worth $117 million ($106 million guaranteed) and, of course, played his first four NBA seasons with the Lakers."

The Lakers famously let Randle walk in the summer of 2018 as part of the puzzle to clear cap space for LeBron James.

A potential Russell Westbrook-Julius Randle trade brings plenty of intrigue, but first, the Knicks have to pull off a blockbuster trade for Donovan Mitchell.

The Knicks were reportedly quite resistant to trading for Westbrook this past season, but perhaps all of that changes if they end up landing Donovan Mitchell.