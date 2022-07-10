Skip to main content
Lakers Rumors: Kyrie Irving Could Factor Into LeBron James Signing Extension

Lakers Rumors: Kyrie Irving Could Factor Into LeBron James Signing Extension

Whether or not the Lakers trade for Kyrie Irving could impact whether or not LeBron James signs his two-year extension.

Whether or not the Lakers trade for Kyrie Irving could impact whether or not LeBron James signs his two-year extension.

Throughout his career, LeBron James has leveraged his superstar status to push front offices to make signings or trades that he believes will help propel him to winning a title. Whether fans like or it not, LeBron has plenty of influence on roster decisions in the player empowerment era. In just a few weeks, James could flex his muscles once again when it comes to LA trading for Kyrie Irving

LeBron is eligible to sign an extension with LA on August 4th, and those contract discussions could carry some weight with whether or not the Lakers are willing to dive deeper into the luxury tax and sent out a first-round pick or two to get their hands on Kyrie. 

Substack's Marc Stein noted that the Kyrie variable could be a factor in whether or not LeBron is willing to ink a two-year deal with LA.

"This is more reminder than reporting: LeBron becomes eligible for a two-year contract extension in the $100 million range on Aug. 4. That’s less than a month away and those talks could (stress: could) be influenced by the state of the Lakers’ roster (or inject the Irving pursuit with some fresh urgency)."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Stein previously reported that LeBron "wants to see Irving in Lakerland more than anyone". That's just one of the several truckloads of breadcrumbs that James has laid when it comes to the potential of the Lakers trading for Kyrie. 

The 2027 and 2029 first-round picks the Lakers front office are resistant to include in trade scenarios to help ensure they can compete in the future, mean little to LeBron.

That's the 2027 and 2029 Lakers problem, not his. 

Over the years, LeBron-led franchises have constantly sold tomorrow for success today. To be fair, there's merit in that. A healthy LeBron on a functional roster can win a championship.

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss has previously stated that one of her main goals is to keep LeBron happy. Fans may find out just how far she's willing to go to accomplish her stated goal in the coming weeks.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

myles-turner
News

Lakers Rumors: Buddy Hield and Myles Turner 'Prime' Trade Targets for LA

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
USATSI_18005181_168396005_lowres (3)
News

Lakers Rumors: Rob Pelinka Spotted Chatting With Toronto & Brooklyn GMs

By Eric Eulau3 hours ago
USATSI_17869534_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: Mavericks and 76ers Make Intentions Clear on Kyrie Irving

By Eric Eulau7 hours ago
USATSI_18475584_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Lakers: Darvin Ham Explains Why Russell Westbrook Will 'Flourish' Next Season

By Eric Eulau20 hours ago
USATSI_18627484_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Insider Praises Second Round Pick After First Summer League Games

By Staff Writer23 hours ago
USATSI_9695435_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers 'Mom and Pop' Approach Holding Up Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving Trade

By Eric EulauJul 9, 2022
kevin durant kyrie irving usa today
News

Lakers: Trading Kyrie Irving Isn't Nets First Priority According to Insiders

By Staff WriterJul 9, 2022
USATSI_17542645_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: LeBron James & Russell Westbrook Ignore Each Other at Summer League Game

By Eric EulauJul 9, 2022