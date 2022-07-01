Skip to main content
Lakers Rumors: Kyrie Irving Still Pushing for Trade to LA

Lakers Rumors: Kyrie Irving Still Pushing for Trade to LA

Nets guard Kyrie Irving is still trying to land on the Lakers.

Nets guard Kyrie Irving is still trying to land on the Lakers.

The Kyrie Irving-Lakers saga apparently isn't over. Once Irving opted into the final year of his contract with the Nets, it killed any possibility of a sign-and-trade with the Lakers. Even so, fresh off the news of Kyrie's co-star Kevin Durant requesting a trade from Brooklyn on Thursday, the idea of Kyrie coming to LA quickly resurfaced.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst stated that Kyrie is "focused" on coming to LA and noted that "Kyrie to the Lakers is very much back alive."

Stephen A. Smith reported that Irving is communicating to anyone that will listen that he wants to play for the Lakers. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Kyrie Irving is telling everybody he plans on going to LA, meaning the Lakers as soon as he possibly can."

Smith added that there's a "likelihood" that Kyrie will have to play the coming season in Brooklyn and can then pursue signing with the Lakers as a free agent. 

The All-Star guard previously included the Lakers as one of his desired destinations if he and Brooklyn explored sign-and-trade options.

For now, Kyrie remains in Brooklyn.

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets

USATSI_18171494_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Sign Center Damian Jones to Two-Year Contract

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
USATSI_18060328_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Sign Juan Toscano-Anderson Per NBA Insider

By Staff Writer19 hours ago
Lakers Troy Brown Jr
News

Lakers Sign Forward Troy Brown Jr to a League Minimum Deal

By Brook Smith19 hours ago
USATSI_18053678_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Agree to Terms with Free Agent Guard Lonnie Walker IV

By Staff Writer19 hours ago
USATSI_18062406_168396005_lowres (3)
News

Lakers: Malik Monk Signs Multi-Year Deal with Sacramento Kings

By Staff Writer20 hours ago
USATSI_17495527_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: Sacramento Kings Reportedly Interested in Signing Malik Monk in Free Agency Says Insider

By Staff Writer22 hours ago
USATSI_17410814_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: NBA Insider Suggests that Six-Time All-Star Blake Griffin is Leaning Towards Signing with LA

By Staff WriterJun 30, 2022
USATSI_18549197_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: LA Targeting Otto Porter Jr. and T.J. Warren in Free Agency Says NBA Insider

By Staff WriterJun 30, 2022