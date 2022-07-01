Lakers Rumors: Kyrie Irving Still Pushing for Trade to LA

The Kyrie Irving-Lakers saga apparently isn't over. Once Irving opted into the final year of his contract with the Nets, it killed any possibility of a sign-and-trade with the Lakers. Even so, fresh off the news of Kyrie's co-star Kevin Durant requesting a trade from Brooklyn on Thursday, the idea of Kyrie coming to LA quickly resurfaced.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst stated that Kyrie is "focused" on coming to LA and noted that "Kyrie to the Lakers is very much back alive."

Stephen A. Smith reported that Irving is communicating to anyone that will listen that he wants to play for the Lakers.

"Kyrie Irving is telling everybody he plans on going to LA, meaning the Lakers as soon as he possibly can."

Smith added that there's a "likelihood" that Kyrie will have to play the coming season in Brooklyn and can then pursue signing with the Lakers as a free agent.

The All-Star guard previously included the Lakers as one of his desired destinations if he and Brooklyn explored sign-and-trade options.

For now, Kyrie remains in Brooklyn.