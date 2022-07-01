Skip to main content
Lakers Rumors: LA Among Finalists to Sign Thomas Bryant

The Lakers are currently on Thomas Bryant's shortlist of teams.

As of Friday afternoon, the Lakers still have some roster spots remaining even after signing a quartet of free agents over the first few hours of NBA free agency on Thursday. The Lakers can only offer veteran minimum contracts having used their taxpayer mid-level exception on Lonnie Walker IV. Apparently, LA's former second-round draft pick Thomas Bryant is interested in returning to the Lakers, even if he has to play for peanuts.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported on Friday morning that Bryant is deciding between the Lakers and the arch rival Celtics.

Bryant was acquired by the Lakers on draft night in a deal that sent Tony Bradley to the Jazz in exchange for Bryant and guard Josh Hart.

Bryan spent his rookie season (2017-2018) on the Lakers, but appeared in just 15 games (4.8 MPG). He was then waived by the Lakers in the summer of 2018 before being claimed by the Wizards.

In his first year with Washington, Bryant averaged 10.5 PPG in 72 games for a 50-loss team. The Wizards liked what they saw from the 6'10" center and signed him to a three-year, $25M deal in the summer of 2019. 

Bryant missed most of the 2020-2021 season due to injury and played just 27 games this past season. 

All in, he played 155 games in four years for the Wizards and averaged 11.0 PPG and shot 36% from three. Potentially signing Bryant doesn't come without its risks, but the Lakers can't afford to be too picky.

