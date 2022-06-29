Lakers Rumors: LA Might Explore Signing Five Time-All NBA Forward Blake Griffin in Free Agency

NBA free agency is just over 24 hours away and already, the reports and speculation about who the Lakers might sign to fill out their top heavy roster has begun. In addition to Magic center Mo Bamba and Heat guard Victor Oladipo, the front office is reportedly interested in the idea of signing six-time All-Star Blake Griffin.

Sean Deveney of The Heavy.com recently quoted an anonymous Eastern Conference executive who thinks Griffin could be a solid fit for the Lakers, who are low on cap space and high on expectations.

“I like him for the Lakers if he can bring that energy every day, it makes sense,” one Eastern Conference executive told Heavy.com.

Much like many of the former aging All-Stars the Lakers signed last summer, Griffin is well, well past his prime. After logging five-consecutive All-Star appearances at the start of his career, knee injuries and father time reduced Griffin to a bench role as a member of the Nets this past season.

He averaged 17.1 MPG, and scored 6.4 PPG and 4.1 RPG, but struggled with his shooting. The former first overall pick in the 2009 draft shot just 26.2% from three last year which greatly contributed to posting a 42.5% field-goal percentage.

But this is where the Lakers are with Russell Westbrook officially picking up his $47.1M player option, and with LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the books for approximately $82.5M combined.

Signing Griffin wouldn't be a franchise-changing signing, but it's the type of the move the Lakers have cornered themselves into with their current roster construction.