Lakers Rumors: Los Angeles Looking Into Raptors' Gary Trent Jr.

The Lakers will no doubt be looking to make a few additions by the February trade deadline. With just a few weeks remaining, they have already made it known that they would like to clear up a few roster spots. That could mean that DeAndre Jordan and Kent Bazemore get moved for next to nothing, with the goal being to free up space for someone else.

And while the buy-out market appears to be the best bet for Rob Pelinka, the Lakers are involved in plenty of rumors. That would include Raptors wing Gary Trent Jr. according to several sources. HoopsHype's Michael Scotto was on it first.

Teh 22-year-old wing is averaging 16.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.9 steals this season. He's shooting 42 percent from the floor and an impressive 37 percent from three-point range as well. The Lakers could use someone like him to add to their depth, and they could also use a jolt of youth into their rotations.

The problem is that the Lakers would have to dig deep to get someone like Clark Jr. His $16 million cap figure would be a massive undertaking, even without DeAndre Jordan and Kent Bazemore. Giving up Talen Horton-Tucker in that deal also would not clear space for Los Angeles.

Sending out THT and Kendrick Nunn would more than likely be the move needed to get it done for the Lakers, but even that would not satisfy Toronto. They had an interest in THT when they tried to move Kyle Lowry, but that likely dipped along with THT's value this season.

Look for the Lakers to explore the buy-out market rather than attempting to trade for bench pieces.