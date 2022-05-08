Lakers Rumors: NBA Executives Dish on Anthony Davis' Trade Value

Anthony Davis is a powerful force out on the court, but that is only when he gets a chance to be there for his team. Throughout his years with the Lakers, he has continued to be injured for big portions of the season. Just this past season, Davis was out due to a knee injury. However, he has played through being ill and even threw up between quarters at one point during the 2021-22 regular season.

Now, with that said, no matter what he is incredible on the court, but what does his trade value look like?

Well according to Stephen A. Smith on ESPN's First Take there is not a lot of value for Davis.

"I know for a fact by numerous executives I've spoken to you can't give up so much value for Anthony Davis because he is perpetually injured and he is not reliable health-wise, we know how big-time he is as a player...but he gets injured all the time," said Smith.

Now, Davis has been injured in the past, but when he's healthy, he becomes a huge asset to the Laker's offense and defense. Without Anthony Davis, the team falls apart. All players get injured. Unfortunately, it is a part of the sport of basketball. Even the best players get hurt bad enough to where they are out.

In this case, the question is, would it be worth taking the risk of him possibly being injured if it means he could play a majority of the season at an unbelievable level?