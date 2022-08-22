Lakers Rumors: Nets Reportedly Not Trading Kyrie Irving Per NBA Insider

All summer, (most) Lakers fans have been hoping to receive the push alert that LA has acquired Nets guard Kyrie Irving. Ever since Kevin Durant requested a trade hours before free agency began on July 1, there's been rumors, speculation, and hope that the Lakers could somehow pluck Irving out of the Brooklyn hurricane - and rid themselves of Russell Westbrook in the process.

The two teams have reportedly discussed a potential trade centered around Westbrook and Irving, but draft compensation, the inclusion of Nets guard Joe Harris, and Brooklyn's resistance to bringing in Russell Westbrook have all proved to be significant hurdles in a blockbuster trade.

On Monday, the Athletic's Shams Charania reported that the Nets have signaled to rival teams that they don't have any plans of trading Irving, even while the Durant situation remains in flux (quotes via The Athletic's Shams Charania).

"Brooklyn has made clear to interested teams that they plan to keep the seven-time All-Star, according to sources. The Nets were without Simmons and Harris for the majority of last season, including their playoff series against Boston, but both are set to provide a major boost to the upcoming campaign."

Charania also stated that Irving is doing his best to mend fences after a tumultuous season and summer.

"All-Star Kyrie Irving also opted into his $37 million player option, committed to the 2022-23 season in Brooklyn and sources with knowledge of the situation say he has been working out with teammates and holding constructive dialogue with the organization this offseason."

Brooklyn could be posturing, but based on Nets owner's Joe Tsai firm stance that they want "every last asset" in a potential Durant trade, and that he's unwilling to bend to KD's demands to fire general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash, the Irving report could be more fire than smoke.