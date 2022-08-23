Skip to main content
Lakers Rumors: Recent Nets News Spells End of Potential Kyrie Irving

Lakers Rumors: Recent Nets News Spells End of Potential Kyrie Irving

Kevin Durant and the Nets have reportedly come to an understanding, effectively ended any hopes of the Lakers landing Kyrie Irving.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Normally, Kevin Durant news doesn't have a significant impact on the Lakers. But this summer, Durant's trade demands opened the door for all kinds of speculation, rumors, and reports of the Lakers landing Kyrie Irving in a trade amidst the Brooklyn chaos. On Tuesday, the last vestiges of hope for potential Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook evaporated.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that the Nets brain trust met with Kevin Durant and his agent Rich Kleiman and the group has decided to "move forward" with the partnership.

"Steve Nash, Joe Tsai and Sean Marks met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles on Monday and have decided to move forward with partnership, Nets say."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Connecting the dots, the news likely also means that the Nets are finished with exploring any trade scenarios for Kyrie Irving, the superstar that Kevin Durant recruited to join him in Brooklyn.

Lakers vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka, who reportedly has been making plenty of calls this summer, can now focus on other avenues to explore in upgrading the roster. Which, first and foremost, is finding a suitable trade to jettison guard Russell Westbrook.

The Lakers allegedly have a "soft deadline" to trade Russell Westbrook before the start of training camp and the Nets news now provides clarity on potential options.

However, the Lakers have postured that they're somewhat willing to begin the regular season with Westbrook on the roster, but on the flip side, fans shouldn't be surprised if a Russ trade is consummated prior to Opening Night (October 22). 

In This Article (2)

Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_18693330_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Lottery Pick Suffers Injury While Guarding LeBron James

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_17055352_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: ESPN Experts Predict Where LA Will Finish in the West

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_15055906_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: LeBron James Set to Join Exclusive NBA Club with Former Teammate

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18015278_168396005_lowres (4)
News

Lakers: LeBron James' 15-Year Old Son Bryce Receives First D-I Scholarship Offer

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18154021_168396005_lowres (2)
News

Lakers Rumors: Nets Reportedly Not Trading Kyrie Irving Per NBA Insider

By Eric Eulau
USATSI_18006104_168396005_lowres (2)
News

Lakers: Brian Windhorst Retells LeBron James' Rant About Being 'underpaid'

By Eric Eulau
USATSI_18041556_168396005_lowres (2)
News

Lakers News: LeBron James Reacts to 'special' Day in Seattle Pro-Am Game

By Staff Writer
USATSI_17195271_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Watch LeBron James and Jayson Tatum Pull Off Jaw-Dropping Alley-Oop

By Eric Eulau